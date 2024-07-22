Springfield Community Band rock ‘n’ roll concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present a rock ‘n’ roll/pop concert on Tuesday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m., at the Hartness House Inn, 109 Front Street (formerly 30 Orchard Street), Springfield, Vt.

The band will look back many decades to play the music of rock legends Led Zeppelin, Chicago, the Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, the Beatles, and the Rolling Stones.

The evening will conclude with percussionist Clay Thompson at his most explosive best, endangering the drumheads in “Concerto for Drumset,” an audience favorite.

Food and drink will be available for purchase. In case of rain, the concert will be held in the inn’s ballroom.