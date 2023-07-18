Springfield Community Band plays movie soundtracks

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at the Hartness House, 109 Front St (formerly 30 Orchard St) in Springfield, Vt.

This concert, a band favorite, is a collection of soundtracks and theme songs from movies and TV shows.

Among the selections played will be musical numbers from “Moana,” “Wicked,” “Encanto,” and “Aladdin,” as well as theme songs written by Henry Mancini (“Moon River,” “Peter Gunn,” etc.) and Alan Silvestri (“Polar Express,” and “Forrest Gump,” etc.)

Please note that the program could change due to unforeseen circumstances.