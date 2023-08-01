Springfield Community Band plays Aug. 8

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Hartness House, 109 Front St (formerly 30 Orchard St), Springfield, Vt., rain or shine. Band members Danielle St. Amand (flute) and Alex Brady (alto sax) will conduct. Both are music educators teaching in local schools.

Among other things, the band will play selections from “The Sound of Music” and “Phantom of the Opera,” as well as the hauntingly beautiful “Ashokan Farewell.” The evening will conclude with the rousing Spanish march, “Amparito Roca.”

Program selections are subject to change in the event of unforeseen circumstances.