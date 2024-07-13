Springfield Community Band performances

REGION – The Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present two local concerts.

The first will be held on Sunday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m., at the gazebo in Walpole, N.H., located at 40 Westminster Street. The evening will feature music from Broadway musicals, including “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Jersey Boys,” “Wicked,” “Chicago,” and others.

Guest vocalist Alexandra Rich will sing “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Please bring a chair to this event.

A second concert will be held on Tuesday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m., at the Hartness House Inn, 109 Front Street, formerly 30 Orchard Street, in Springfield, Vt.

The focus of this concert will be jazz. To get the mood going, the first number will be “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” a favorite of many.

Featured in the program will be guest clarinetist Donna Morse, doing jazzy justice to “Benny Goodman, the King of Swing,” a medley arranged by Paul Murtha.

Among the other offerings will be tributes to Duke Ellington, Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong, and Glenn Miller, as well as “A Night in Tunisia” by John “Dizzy” Gillespie.

Food and drink will be available for purchase. In case of rain, this concert will be held in the inn’s ballroom.

Please note, either program could change due to unforeseen circumstances.