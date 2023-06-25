Springfield Community Band July 4 concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at the Hartness House, located at 109 Front St (formerly 30 Orchard St), Springfield, Vt.

This Independence Day inspired concert includes selections from “Suite of Old American Dances” by Robert Russell Bennett, and some familiar and not-so-familiar marches and patriotic pieces. The program will conclude with a salute to our armed forces, and, as always, Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”