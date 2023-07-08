Springfield Community Band jazz concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at the Hartness House, 109 Front Street (formerly 30 Orchard Street), in Springfield, Vt.

The focus of this concert will be jazz. Among the offerings will be a medley of songs pulled together in tribute to Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong, as well as “A Night in Tunisia” by John “Dizzy” Gillespie, and a medley of music by Henry Mancini including “The Pink Panther” and “Peter Gunn.”

In addition, the band’s jazz combo will perform. And, to top off the evening, percussionist Clay Thompson will demonstrate his mastery of his craft in the often explosive “Concerto for Drumset,” composed by Larry Neeck.

Please note that the program could change due to unforeseen circumstances.