SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band, directed by Nick Pelton, will be performing a free concert at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road, on Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. The program will feature holiday classics such as “Let it Snow” and “Sleigh Ride,” as well as a number of holiday tunes with a new and modern twist.

The concert will also feature members of the Green Mountain Union High School Choir, as well as members of the Riverside Middle School Choir.

We hope to see you all there.