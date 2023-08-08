Springfield Community Band final summer concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band will present its final concert of the summer season on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7:30 p.m., at the Hartness House, 109 Front Street, Springfield, Vt.

Congratulations go out to trombonist Vaughn Hadwen who, with this concert, will be completing the unparalleled achievement of 70 years with the band.

As the season ends, the band thanks the proprietors and staff of the historic Hartness House for making their very beautiful inn available as a concert venue, and for so readily accommodating the band’s every request.

Many thanks also, of course, to the band’s wonderful and loyal audience, whose enthusiasm lights up the evening and makes it all fun.

As always, the band reserves the final concert of the season for those pieces in the repertoire that the band members have enjoyed the most. Come hear what’s been chosen as band favorites.