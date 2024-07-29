Springfield Community Band final Hartness concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band will present a concert on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 7:30 p.m., at the Hartness House, 109 Front Street, Springfield, Vt.

This will be the band’s final Hartness House concert of the summer – although the rained out Children’s Concert has been rescheduled for Aug. 13, at 6:15 p.m., at the Common Park, located across from the Summer Hill Cemetery in Springfield.

As the season winds down, the band thanks the proprietors and staff of the historic Hartness House for making their very beautiful inn and event tent available as a concert venue, and for so readily accommodating the band’s every request.

Many thanks also go to our wonderful and loyal audience, whose enthusiasm lights up every concert evening and makes it all fun.

For this special concert, the band will be playing those pieces in the repertoire that are band member favorites. Will your favorites make the list? Come out and see.

As always, food and drink will be available for purchase.