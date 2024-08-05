Springfield Community Band Children’s Concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 6:15 p.m., the Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present its very popular Children’s Concert, which was rained out in July. Please note the earlier time this year, and remember to bring a chair.

The concert, which wraps up the band’s summer season, will take place at The Common, a park in Springfield opposite the Summer Hill Cemetery, 140 Summer Hill Street.

The musical selections for the evening will include music from the Disney movies “Moana” and “Encanto.” In addition, the band will play a musical tribute to jazz superstar Duke Ellington.

We are pleased to welcome back to our stage vocalist Kelly DeAngelis, who will sing Elsa’s big hit “Let it Go” from the movie “Frozen.”

Also, in a rare treat, band director Nick Pelton will give his saxophone a substantial workout, playing the challenging piece “Lightning Fingers.” The title speaks for itself.

As is usual at our Children’s Concerts, any child who wants to conduct the band will have the chance to do so. There will also be free ice cream for the kids.

On the occasion of this final concert, the band thanks its director Nick Pelton for his readiness to impart musical knowledge, and for his many years of enthusiastic direction of the band. He is the true heart of the band; he chooses interesting music, he makes practice fun, and he unfailingly improves the quality of our performances.

The band also thanks its hardworking announcer, Pat Ankuda, whose research and fun facts enrich every concert.

In addition, the band is certainly grateful to the owner and staff of the beautiful Hartness House for providing us with a superb concert venue throughout the summer. And finally, but certainly not least, the band thanks its loyal audience for their enthusiasm and support. You make it all worthwhile.

We plan to start practicing soon for a second annual holiday concert, which is planned to take place in December at the Riverside School. We hope to see you there.