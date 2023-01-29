SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art Gym (AG) is a community art room where we want you to exercise your creativity. The AG is filled with art supplies and ideas. Volunteers are present and happy to help. Presently we are open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. We have planned events on Sundays in February from 1:30-3:30 p.m. On Feb. 5 we invite people to bring their projects from home and spend time with other creatives. On Sunday, Feb. 12, there will be a valentine zentangle class with Wendi Germain. On Feb. 19 there will be bright happy mini acrylic paintings with Jessica Hagland. Make a dream catcher with Heidi Schroeder on Feb. 26. We also feature a children’s art club live on our Facebook page with Debra Piletz, every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Looking for a unique place for a gathering or a party? We can design and facilitate an art project for your next gathering.

The Springfield Art Gym is located at 335 River St., Springfield Vt., Suite two, behind Joe’s Discount Beverage.

For more information contact us on our Facebook, email us at Springfieldartgym@gmail.com, call at 802-289-1069, or go online at www.Artgymvt.com.