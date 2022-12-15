Springfield Art Gym Winter Camp

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Art Gym, where we want you to exercise your creativity is hosting a three day camp for children 8 to 12 years old. Winter Break Camp will have two sessions 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. and another at 2-5 p.m. on Dec. 28, 29, and 30. Children will experience several mediums including painting, art journal, clay, and mixed media.

The Springfield Art Gym, 335 River St., Suite 2, is a community art room where people are welcome to drop in and exercise their creativity. The Art Gym is equipped with everything you could possibly need to create. Open hours are every Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Starting Sunday, Jan. 8, we will be open on the first Sunday of the month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and you are invited to bring your project to work on and enjoy the company of other artists and crafters. Sunday, Jan. 15 there will be a class on how to start a simple art journal, Jan. 22 there will be mixed media class, and Jan. 29 beginners crocheting. All classes are 1:30-3:30 p.m. The AG sponsors a children’s art club every Wednesday, live on the Springfield Art Gym’s Facebook page at 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Email Springfieldartgym@gmail.com or message us on Facebook for more information.