Springfield Art Gym April classes

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art Gym (SAG) is where you can exercise your creativity. “Creativity belongs to the artist in each of us,” said Cortina Kent. The Springfield Art Gym is dedicated to providing a safe environment for you to work in a variety of mediums. The art gym is staffed with caring volunteers who all have the desire to help you to spend time being creative.

Here are some of the events planned for the month of April at the Springfield Art Gym.

On Sunday, April 2, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. We invite you to bring a project you are working on and spend time with other creatives, enjoying good conversations and friendship.

Methods with Mona will be on Sunday, April 16. Mona Frye is a Springfield, Vt., artist who is well know for her art and her strong desire to share her gifts. She has planned a class on her method of painting. Create your own mini acrylic painting using her method.

You can paint with Jessica on Sunday, April 23. Jessica Hagland is an artist from Chester, Vt., whose florals are bright and exciting. Her class always includes exciting new ways to put paint on a substrate. Her class will be hand painting earrings and a matching mini painting. Suitable for a gift!

Bling Your Readers with Wendi on April 30. Wendi Germain is an artist from Chester, Vt., who loves to ‘bling things.’ Bring your readers or your spare pair of glasses and make them spectacular.

The Springfield Art Gym is located at 335 River St., Suite 2, behind Joe’s Discount Beverages. The SAG is open on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30-3:30 p.m., with scheduled classes. On Wednesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Facebook live there is an hour of creativity for children or those young at heart. The video section on Facebook features over 50 videos.