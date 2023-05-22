Spring watercolor workshop at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Popular artist Robert O’Brien is offering a one day workshop, “Spring Landscape in Watercolor,” on Saturday, June 3, through Gallery at the VAULT.

In this course, students will learn to paint the beautiful New England spring landscape in watercolor. You will imbue some of these landscapes with bursts of floral color. Composition and values will be emphasized. The class will begin with a demonstration by Rob, followed by class painting. A critique will be held at the end of the session. This class is open to all levels, with some watercolor experience suggested. The class will be held at the Great Hall in Springfield.

There is a fee for this class. Please register by Saturday, May 27, and include your phone number. A supply list is provided upon registration.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street,

Springfield. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.