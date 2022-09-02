Spike Dogtooth return to Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Spike Dogtooth will play at Stage 33 Live with Sam Duffy in Bellows Falls, Vt. on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Seating is limited to 40 people. There will be room for dancing.

Spike Dogtooth plays acoustic music without restriction – bluegrass, Irish, cowgirl-swing, folk, acoustic rock, country blues. The band’s core players and revolving crew of guest musicians have developed a loyal following over the past 30 years. A camp favorite at music festivals, they’re best known for their legendary all-night jams. This is a rare opportunity to hear them play on a stage inside of a building.

Multi-instrumentalist songwriter Sam Duffy embraces a passionate style of American roots music based on the belief that genres are better left by the wayside. His influences of heartfelt, living music span cultures and eras.

