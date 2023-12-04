Spencer Lewis at the Grafton Brick Meeting House

GRAFTON, Vt. – Join Spencer Lewis to welcome Christmas in Grafton at the Grafton Brick Meeting House on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 1-4 p.m. Lewis will be playing solo guitar and violin, and reprising songs from his “Calling in the Winter” album, which includes traditional Christmas songs and originals like Weaving World Peace.

Lewis currently has 21 instrumental albums in the digital pipeline of iTunes and Spotify. He started out as a folk singer- songwriter in the early 70s in Wilmington, playing The Old Red Mill and Fat City. His career has blossomed over the years, gracing many a farmers market, town green, wedding reception, or summer festival with his signature sound that reflects his love of Vermont and its rural traditions.

His music is uplifting, soulful, and might be described as a soundtrack to his own life living and growing up in Vermont. When he’s not playing music or recording albums in his home studio, he works as a stonewaller based in Bethel.

Lewis’s open house is just one of the many activities in Grafton on Dec. 9, as the whole town celebrates Christmas in Grafton.