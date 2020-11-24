Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation Jingle Bell Express raffle

BENNINGTON, Vt. – The Jingle Bell Express, a virtual holiday-themed fundraising event to benefit Southwestern Vermont Health Care, kicked off Nov. 20.

The centerpiece of the event is a grand raffle. It includes 10 packages worth $1,300-5,000 each. Prizes include $5,000 cash and a vacation in the French Riviera, with no expiration date, along with spectacular packages including dining at 13 restaurants, a stunning diamond bracelet, golf at 10 courses, and much more. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Ticket sales close Monday, Dec. 14. The drawing will take place during a virtual event Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.thejinglebellexpress.com.

“Participating in The Jingle Bell Express is an exciting way to celebrate the season and support your hardworking local healthcare providers,” said Leslie Keefe, the vice president for Corporate Development at SVHC. “We hope the community will support our caregivers and join us in this special event.”

Those who purchase a raffle ticket or make a donation in support of The Jingle Bell Express will receive an email including a link to the virtual experience Dec. 18, which will include exclusive presentations by Tom Dee, SVHC’s president and CEO, and clinical leaders and raffle drawings by physicians, nurses, and staff.

Maxine Linehan, world-renowned vocalist, will perform a very special song from her recently released holiday album, “This Time of Year.” The virtual event will conclude with entertainment by Dorset Barbeque Barbershop Quartet, and a specially curated WEQX 102.7 FM holiday playlist.

All proceeds of the event will support SVHC during this pandemic. Recent initiatives include advanced testing capabilities, which provide results in hours, rather than days, and advanced results-notification capabilities, so those tested receive their results in a text message.

The event is possible through the support of sponsors, including title sponsor Mack Molding; presenting sponsors Jerome Construction, Walker S. Kimball, and Nancy F. Kimball; lead sponsors Bennington Subaru; Hays Companies Inc.; People’s United Bank; and Radiology Associates of Bennington; supporting sponsors CIGNA and VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region; and host sponsors Bennington Express Lube & Car Wash , BKD CPAs and Advisors, and The Bank of Bennington. Media sponsors include Catamount Access Television, iBerkshires, and WEQX 102.7 FM.

“We are deeply grateful to all of our generous sponsors, donors to the grand raffle and to our committee members, including co-chairs Deborah Slaner Larkin and Katie Hazlett Schmidt along with Maru Leon Griffin, Anne Kennedy, Leslie Morgenthal, and Joan Zegras, for making this event possible,” Keefe added.

To learn more, donate to The Jingle Bell Express, purchase a raffle ticket, or become a sponsor, visit www.thejinglebellexpress.com.