South Londonderry Winter Market

SOUTH LONDONDERRY — Winter Pop-Up Market

Saturday, Nov. 19th, 2022

From 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Londonderry Depot Station

34 West River St., South Londonderry, Vt. 05148

The Winter Market in South Londonderry is back! Come to the Historic Depot Station (off Route 100) on Saturday, Nov. 19th from 9am to 1pm for hot food and locally-made crafts.

This community-led market is sponsored by the Friends of the West River Trail and will be open at the same time every Saturday from Nov. 19th until Dec. 17th, featuring different vendors each weekend. For more information contact Kyle Cohen at klc0319@gmail.com.