SOTH adds flutist and harpist to concert series

WESTON, Vt. – The Sundays On The Hill Concert Series will host flutist Anne Janson and harpist Rebecca Kauffman on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the Church on the Hill, or, Community Church, in Weston, Vt.

Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Please be aware that doors open at 3:30 p.m. and there are no reserved seats or advance tickets and admission is paid at the door. The concert series requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours, and masks are required inside. For more information, visit www.sundaysonthehill.org.

Vermont Symphony Orchestra flutist Anne Janson, a teacher at the University of Vermont and Middlebury College, and Rebecca Kauffman, a Burlington-based harpist who is the principal harpist of Pennsylvania’s Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, are pairing up for this one-hour program. The program will include Franciois-Joseph Gossec’s “Tambourin,” and Marice Ravel’s “Piece en forme de habanera.”