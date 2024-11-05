Songwriter duo workshop and concert in Guilford

GUILFORD, Vt. – Guilford resident Luke Concannon has early memories of falling asleep to the sounds of singing, fiddle, and guitar at Irish family parties, and he’s been sharing song in community ever since, including a number-one hit in the U.K. and Ireland. In Scotland, Luke met and fell in love with Stephanie Hollenberg, a classically-trained singer/performer and recent graduate of Harvard Divinity School, where she trained for chaplaincy. They moved to Guilford, Vt., in 2019, and have been releasing music, hosting workshops, and touring Europe and the U.S.

Hollenberg and Concannon are excited to host the daylong Song Seeds songwriting workshop at the Broad Brook Community Center on Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. We’ll cap off the day with an evening concert, from 6:30-9 p.m., in which participants will have the chance to perform, followed by an hourlong set by their hosts. This is a joyful chance to create in community and celebrate local artistry. For more information, see www.lukeconcannon.com/workshops.

For more information, contact Luke Concannon info@lukeconcannon.com, or Stephanie Hollenberg stephanie.hollenberg@gmail.com.