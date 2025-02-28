Songbird Soundbath at Stage 33

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — The Songbird Soundbath is a deep-relaxation musical meditation immersion blending live acoustic performance with the soothing tones of singing bowls, chimes, and a metal tongue drum to create an atmosphere of relaxation and inner connection.

Led by musician and sound bath facilitator Melissa D, the experience begins with gentle original songs to ease participants into a peaceful state. Then, following a guided breathwork and meditation session, the event transitions into a full sound bath, where resonant, healing sounds encourage deep rest and rejuvenation.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, blanket, and pillows for added comfort. Chairs will also be available for those who prefer to sit.

Limited to 15 participants, reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve, email melissad@melissadmusic.com, or call 802-342-1046. There is a suggested donation at the door. If cost is a concern, please reach out – no one will be turned away as long as space is available.

Please note that this Songbird Soundbath will be recorded and filmed to create a booking reel for retreats, community and yoga centers, and wellness festivals considering hosting a future event. Filming will focus on wide shots capturing the overall experience, not lingering closeups. Melissa deeply respects the personal nature of sound baths – privacy and sensitivity will be honored both in the room and in the final documentation.

Relax, recharge, and experience the benefits of sound and music in a welcoming, community-centered space, on Sunday, March 9, at 3 p.m., at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.