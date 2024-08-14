Soles of Duende on the Bandwagon Summer Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents dance trio Soles of Duende on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m., at the Puntey Inn, 57 Puntey Landing Road.

Bonded by their deep love of music, their crafts, and their true connection, Soles of Duende is on a lifelong mission to elevate the joy and music of true collaboration across disciplines, and the celebration of the forms they practice. Based in the sounds of tap, flamenco, and Kathak, Soles of Duende’s fire is the spirit that lives within each of these women to celebrate their connection given their beautiful differences, and to uplift the forms that made them.

“Live music meets dance from three different ethnic traditions sounds like a perfect way of exploring culture while seeing virtuosic talent,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “This group has been getting a lot of attention in New York, and while they’re on the rise, we wanted to bring them to southern Vermont. There is so much about Soles of Duende that deserves attention – talent, merging of dance and live music, and the fact that these women are exploring connections of culture through dance is worth noting.”

The Putney Inn is located at 57 Putney Landing Road in Putney. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.nextstagearts.org, and kids under 12 are free. For more information, visit the website or call 802-387-0102.