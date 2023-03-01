Smokin’ Bowls expands into new location on Route 103 in Proctorsville

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – For over 15 years, Smokin’ Bowls in Rockingham has been serving homemade, piping hot chowders, soups, chili, pulled pork, and more, out of a tiny, roadside “soup shack.” Frequently the small parking lot will be full of cars with people patiently waiting for one of their signature dishes, like Cheech and Chong chili cheese nachos.

All innuendo aside, Smokin’ Bowls is known for their fresh, local ingredients and inspired recipes. Chef/owner Sarah James said it took her about a day to ruminate on the name, suggested by her former husband. “I just decided, yes that’s it. That’s the name.”

Some of the ‘smokin’ bowls’ found on the menu are filled with African peanut soup, mushroom bisque, or clam chowder. Waffle bowls, stuffed with fried chicken, or chili, or even a deconstructed Reuben are a popular menu item. Head Chef Eric Draper designs dishes like lamb meatball sliders, and smoked cheddar infused smashed burgers with roasted tomato aioli.

James said she drove by the property when it had a ‘for rent’ sign out front. She’d been up to Okemo and Killington, to research building a food truck, a project that James says is still happening. James contacted Neal’s owner Neal Baron to tell him she was interested in taking over the space, and when Baron included the tables and chairs, the bar, everything in the kitchen, and other items in his offer, she made the decision to lease the property and open a full-scale restaurant with an expanded menu and big plans for the future.

Smokin’ Bowls is already showcasing live music on the weekends, and James wants to start hosting game and trivia nights, and karaoke. She had hoped to install an ice-skating rink this winter, but that will have to wait for next year.

James and her business partner Jason Kobec have other ideas for the large, grassy area next to the restaurant, including a potential summer concert series featuring Vermont musicians like Jatoba, and Saints and Liars. They also want to install green houses, vegetable and herb gardens, and a chicken coop.

The establishment doesn’t yet have their liquor license, but they are allowing customers to BYOB, and the staff encourages people to shop at nearby Singleton’s market to purchase their alcoholic beverage of choice.

With seating for 80-100 people and two large, flat screen televisions, the restaurant is ready for sports viewing, and James anticipates that once they can serve beer and wine, Smokin’ Bowls will become a go-to spot for game days. James runs a thriving catering business as well and wants to rent out the space for private events once everything is in place. The soup shack is still in business Fridays through Sundays, and James hopes to have the food truck operational soon. Although most days James works from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and has had one day off since Christmas, she says she’s tired but excited for the future of the business, which is well on its way to becoming a local staple.