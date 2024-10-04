Silk scarf show at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “Moonlight in Vermont” is a special show of exceptional, hand-painted flowing silk scarves by guest artist Teresa Flowers, at Gallery at the VAULT, only until Oct. 30. The scarves includes flowers, music, and celestial magic, with a bit of whimsy. There are square as well as long scarves.

Flowers brings this latest selection of original, hand-painted designs from her studio in Lincolnshire, England. Her work is on display in galleries around the U.K., and exclusively available at VAULT. They really are beautiful, and a fabulous way to add the new season’s colors to your wardrobe.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Fridays. from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit www.galleryvault.org, or stop by the gallery. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.