“Sightings,” a photography show at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to present “Sightings,” a photography show by Richard Cofrancesco from Jan. 4-31. An exhibit of images that have caught Richard’s imagination, printed on metal and paper, in black and white as well as color. Come and talk with Richard at his reception on Friday, Jan. 5, from 5-6:30 p.m.

Richard is always looking for that perfect photo, especially for the ways that light changes, creating interesting compositions. “I am excited to find compositions where all elements come together to form images of beauty or questions to the viewer. I look for natural scenes and scenes with a little twist. I go back to the same places many times to capture the differences.” Richard lives right here in Springfield, and has been with the VAULT since its inception. People really enjoy his work.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street,

Springfield. We are open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook page. The gallery is handicap accessible.