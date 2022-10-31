SHS performs “The Witch’s Princess”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield High School Theater Department will perform “The Witch’s Princess,” by Don Zolidis on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. They will also show a matinee of the play on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. This event is by donation, which can be given at the door.

“The Witch’s Princess” will be performed by the SHS Theater Performance class, with the Tech and Design class as builders and crew. Questions can be directed to Rebecca Skrypeck at Springfield High School at rskrypeck@ssdvt.org.