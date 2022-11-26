SHOULDER NARROWS BRINGS HOLIDAY SONGS TO YULEFEST

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Brattleboro-based Shoulder Narrows low voice a cappella group will offer a free concert of holiday songs at 24 Main Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. as part of the village’s Yulefest.

The 13-member student-run group has been in existence since 2004 when it was founded as a senior project by a Brattleboro Union High School student.

They will be performing both seasonal songs and several Shoulder Narrows standards.

“We’re so excited to share our first concert of the year at 24 Main, and we hope to see you there,” said Olly Sergi, the group’s social media manager.

Other members of the group are Griffin Woodruff, T Contakos, Jonas Ackerman-Hovis, Elliot Cancie-Obello, Jude Trombley, Max Konidaris, Ori Johnson, Auzen Arvian, Silas BruBaker, Will Drummy. Miles Ackerman-Hovis is the group’s leader, and Kyle Girard is the musical director.

A children’s craft and food sale will be happening before and after the concert in the same location.