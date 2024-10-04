Seth Glier and Rosier at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of contemporary and indie folk music from the U.S. and Canada, by Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter Seth Glier and Montreal-based quintet Rosier, on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage.

Five-time Independent Music Award winner and Grammy-nominated contemporary folk singer-songwriter Glier’s gifts are an innate curiosity and a fierce desire to connect with other people. His musical acumen provides him with a vehicle for both. He has worked as a cultural diplomat for the U.S. State Department, and collaborated with musicians in Ukraine, Mongolia, China, and Mexico. Glier has shared the bill with a diverse list of artists, ranging from the likes of Ronnie Spector, James Taylor, Ani DiFranco, and Glen Campbell. As a producer, music director, or studio musician, he has collaborated with Sophie B. Hawkins, Tom Rush, Antje Duvekot, Richard Shindell, Doctora Qingona, Dar Williams, Nick Carter, and Cyndi Lauper. With a commitment to using songwriting as a tool for positive change, he has written with the students in Parkland, Fla., for the Parkland Project, cowritten with soldiers at Walter Reed, and is an advocate for autism awareness, citing his autistic brother Jamie as his greatest nonmusical musical influence.

Bilingual, female-fronted Rosier balances traditional melodies and lyrics, and instrumentation firmly rooted in indie-pop. By blending the pop textures of synthesizers and the rock tones of electric guitars with more traditional instruments like acoustic guitar, banjo, and fiddle, with lyrics rich in Franco-Canadian living heritage, Rosier creates a bridge between the stories of yesterday and today. Béatrix Méthé (vocals, fiddle and synthesizers), Sarah Marchand (vocals, piano, and keyboards), Marie Savoie-Levac (bass), Éléonore Pitre (acoustic and electric guitar, backing vocals), and Colin Savoie-Levac (guitar, banjo, lap steel, feet, and backing vocals), with guest drummers, have been sharing this Quebecois heritage around the world for over a decade.

Formerly known as Les poules à Colin, Rosier redefines Quebec’s living heritage through a modern lens. With their sixth album “Elle Veille Encore” to be released this fall, they paint a multifaceted portrait of women in society, past and present. Through hundreds of folklore archives consulted and analyzed, Rosier focused on an omnipresent theme – that of the mother figure and the mother-child relationship.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org. For more information, call 802-387-0102. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar.