Seeking additional vendors and sponsors for Best of Vermont Summer Festival

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) celebrates the third annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon – 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Ludlow, Vt. This event will take place at Okemo Field on Route 103 in Ludlow. Lead sponsor Okemo Mountain/Vail Resorts generously donated use of the field again.

This festival is a great opportunity for everyone including locals, new residents, second homeowners, and visitors to enjoy specialty foods; wine, spirits, and brew tastings, artisan products, fine art, live music, agricultural demos, children’s activities, antique vehicles, and more. The Best of Vermont Summer Festival will be marketed throughout the Okemo Valley region, the State of Vermont, New England, and the Northeast.

William Raveis Vermont Properties of Ludlow is the festival presenting sponsor again this year. Other sponsors are in process and will continue to be listed on the chamber’s special festival website www.yourplaceinvermont.com/best-of-vermont-summer-festival.

The chamber’s festival committee is seeking additional sponsors, vendors, and volunteers. They are also seeking special event sponsors for other special festival activities. Sponsor and vendor forms are now available on the festival website page. To learn more, to go www.yourplaceinvermont.com/sponsorships for sponsorships, or www.yourplaceinvermont.com/vendors for vendors.

Discounts will be given to participating Okemo Valley Chamber Members, and returning vendors will also be given preferential locations.

Sponsors or vendors who are not yet members of the Okemo Valley Chamber who are interested may join online at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/online-application.

This year’s festival is co-chaired by Scott Duffy of Rockledge Farm Woodworks, and Anna Tumber of Okemo Mountain Resort. Volunteers are needed for the festival committee as well as for festival set up, break down, and during the event. Those interested in participating may also contact Chamber Director Carol directly by emailing her at clighthall@yourplaceinvermont.com.

The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, member-driven association, and the voice of more than 300 businesses and the communities of 12 towns and villages in south central Vermont along the Vermont Scenic Route 100 Byway, surrounded by Okemo, Ascutney, and Magic Mountains. OVRCC provides advocacy, support, and unified regional marketing to promote and enhance businesses in the region, as well as the four-season economy.

For more information contact Carol Lighthall, executive director, Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce at clighthall@yourplaceinvermont.com, or 802-228-5830.