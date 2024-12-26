Second-Saturday Synthfests at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — There will be two electronic music performance concerts celebrating synthesizers, circuit-bending, and sound manipulation on the second Saturdays of the first two months of 2025 – Jan. 11, and Feb. 8 – at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Each session will open with a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. Get up close to the gear (look but don’t touch), talk with the performers, and settle into the space. Five 20-minute performances will follow, starting at 7 p.m.

Players will be in the center of the room, with the audience in the round and encouraged to roam throughout the show. The performances are expected to range from cinematic and lush, to computeresque and urgent, to tuneful and poppy. It will get loud.

Session 1 performers on Jan. 11 are Haitlin with Daisy F., Pro-Grammar, St. Silva, Trevor Robinson, and Uku Meri.

Session 2 performers on Feb. 8 include Architrave, Burial Woods, Cameron.wav, Makamqore, and Metamyther.

There is a suggested donation in advance or at the door per event, all proceeds benefit the performers. No one will be turned away for lack of money. Advance donations through www.stage33live.com guarantee entry if the session sells out.

Seating is limited. All performances will be recorded and filmed.