Second-Saturday Synthfest series at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – There will be an electronic music performance series celebrating synthesizers, circuit-bending, and sound manipulation on the second Saturdays of January through April at Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls. Each session hosts up to five acts for individual performances followed by a collective improvisation. Players will be in the center of the room, with the audience in the round. The music is expected to range from cinematic and lush to computeresque and urgent. Performers at the January session include Infinite Is, Tiny Little Ghosts, Five Before Chaos, Cyrus, and tOOthpAAt.

The series dates are Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 14, and April 11 at 7 p.m. at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge St., in Bellows Falls, Vt. There is a suggested donation at the door.

Stage 33 Live is an intimate, industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory located at 33 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls, Vt., documenting live performances and presentations of original material. For more information, go to www.stage33live.com.