Second Chester poetry slam approaches

CHESTER, Vt. – The second Stone Village Poetry Experience Slam is just around the corner.

On Thursday, April 14, slammers who competed in the first slam will be joined by newcomers at the First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St., at 7 p.m. Add to these other writers who just want to read a poem or two non-competitively and you can join us for an excellent evening of poetry by committed, talented local poets.

The slam will be followed on Thursday, April 28, by a second poetry workshop at Whiting Library, 117 Main St., at 7 p.m.

The Stone Village Poetry Experience is cosponsored by the church and the library. For further information contact Tuck Wunderle at tuckerman@terrigenous.com or Deirdre Doran at whitinglibrary1@gmail.com.