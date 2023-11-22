SEASONS: Winter” at Springfield’s Downtown Holiday Program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Avant Vermont Dance will debut “SEASONS: Winter,” the third installment of the “SEASONS” series, on Friday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m., as part of Springfield’s Downtown Holiday Program.

Performing at Woodbury Courtyard on Main Street – the brick plaza adjacent to the traffic light – a company of regional dancers will showcase new works of contemporary ballet from choreographer Ashley Hensel-Browning set to the “Winter” variations from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” as reworked by Max Richter. The family-friendly presentation runs approximately 15 minutes, and celebrates the interplay between darkness and light as we move into the shortest days of the year.

Spectators are encouraged to enjoy Springfield’s entire Downtown Holiday Program, including Springfield on the Move’s sticker walk at 4 p.m., music by the Springfield Community Band at 5:30, and Springfield Chamber of Commerce’s tree lighting and visit from Santa at 6 p.m.

Set in various outdoor locations across Springfield’s historic downtown, Avant Vermont’s yearlong “SEASONS” series was created to serve as a “love letter to place” by exploring the seasons of the community through art. “SEASONS: Summer” debuted in June at Comtu Cascade Park, followed by “SEASONS: Autumn” in September. The series will conclude in March with “SEASONS: Spring.”

Funding for “SEASONS” has generously been provided by the Vermont Arts Council, The Byrne Foundation, and Claremont Savings Bank Foundation, with support from the Town of Springfield, Springfield on the Move, and the Dance Factory.

Springfield-area nonprofit Avant Vermont Dance was founded by Ashley Hensel-Browning and Suzanne Stern, with the aim of reimagining community through movement while engaging the public in meaningful art-making. For more information, or to support Avant Vermont Dance, please visit www.avantvt.com.