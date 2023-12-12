Seasonal events at St. Luke’s Mission Theatre

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – St. Luke’s Mission Theatre, 176 Main Street in Charlestown, N.H., is offering two holiday performances. The first is a reading of Dylan Thomas’ classic “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” on Dec. 17, 2023. This delightful reading by two professional actors, David Zucker and the Rev. Brian Marsh, will take place during our 10 a.m. service.

The second event is a performance of the cantata “Glorious Light of Christmas,” to be held on Friday evening, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. The choir of local singers is lead by Pastor Timothy Golden of Life on Main.

Please join us for these holiday treats.