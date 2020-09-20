Scarecrows on Main contest in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Parks and Recreation is holding a scarecrow-making contest to be displayed on Main Street. Families and businesses can register their scarecrow at the Recreation Department or online at www.ludlowvtparksandrec.com. You will receive an entry number to place near your scarecrow in a visible spot.

Scarecrows will be put in place beginning Saturday, Oct. 3 and must be removed no later than Monday, Nov. 2. All scarecrows must be self-supporting, weather proof, and non-political.

Judging will take place Columbus Day weekend and winners will be announced on the Ludlow Parks and Recreation website Oct. 13. Categories include scariest, most creative, best use of recycled materials, and Best on Main for businesses.