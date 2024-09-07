Saxtons River Sunday Concert Series continues

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Sunday music series at the Saxtons River Park continues Sept. 15, at 4 p.m., with the group Swing Low, who describe their style as “jazz standards and pop classics with mesmerizing vocals and swinging grooves.” The rain date is Sept. 22.

The four-member group includes Nick Scalero on saxophone, Ashok on bass, Maryann McArdle on keyboard, and vocalist Ajlan Beer.

The series rounds out Sept. 29, at 3 p.m., with the Main Street Arts String Band under the direction of Jill Newton, offering traditional French Canadian, Celtic, Scandinavian, and American fiddle tunes. In case of rain, the concert will move across the street to Main Street Arts.

The String Band meets at MSA every Wednesday, from 5-6:30 p.m., and welcomes players to sit in on their sessions.

The Saxtons River Park Committee is sponsoring the series, which is open to all.

Notice of cancellation and rescheduling will be posted on the Saxtons River and Saxtons River Park Facebook pages.