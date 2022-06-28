Saxtons River ready for parade

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts is geared up and ready for this year’s annual Saxtons River Fourth of July celebration. Parade participants are scheduled to line up on Shepard Lane starting at 9:45 a.m., as the parade will begin at 10 a.m., one half-hour earlier than in previous years.

This year’s parade theme is “The Roaring Twenties” and will feature a troupe clef by Matt Peake, and Shanti will dance “the Charleston” at the head of the parade. MSA will also present the phoenix from their recent “Emergence” show featuring characters from “The Book of Alice and Wonderland.”

Amber DiBona will sing the National Anthem and the fabulous band, The O Tones, will be performing their unique blend of songs throughout the genres of Swing, Soul, Blues, and Motown for all ages to enjoy.

The parade Grand Marshal honorees are Jim and Celia Bohannon, who have participated in numerous community activities over the years and Saxtons River residents since 1989.

“Several weeks ago, Susan Still, a member of the Fourth of July Committee, informed us that we had been selected as Grand Marshals for this year’s parade, which passes right by our house on Pleasant Street each year,” Celia said in a recent interview.

While serving as a Village Trustee, Celia was actively involved in making the Saxtons River Park become a reality. She also led a group of residents to purchase the electronic speed signs that encourage drivers to slow down on Main Street. She has also helped raise funds for the town’s Fire Station Fund.

John’s contributions include serving as a founding trustee and chairing the board of the Community Asylum Seeking Project, as well as serving as chair of the Rockingham Free Public Library board of trustees and of the Our Place Drop-In Center in Bellows Falls.

After the parade, cool off under the tent at the MSA Speakeasy. There will be seating available and families are encouraged to bring third lunch and enjoy. Popcorn and lemonade will be served and the MSA String Band will also perform. There will also be an air-conditioned art exhibit inside, and don’t forget to get a raffle ticket for a chance to will 100 gallons of heating oil from Cota & Cota.

Closing out the day, from 5:30–8 p.m., there will be a good truck and dance band at the Saxtons River Rec with all proceeds going to MSA. Special thanks to the Saxtons River Fire Department for sponsoring the water polo event.