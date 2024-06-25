Saxtons River Fourth of July events

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Saxtons River Fourth of July celebration will be held on Thursday, July 4. This is a tradition that has been going strong for 75 years. Bring your sunscreen, and maybe a chair, to join in the fun and help to make it the best it can be.

Event highlights include: The Firecracker 5K Road Race, beginning at 8:30 a.m.; the parade, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.; announcements and volunteer firefighter’s water polo at 12 p.m.; games, food, and street fair activities from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; live music on the bandstand from 1-3 p.m.; and pickup softball games at 5 p.m.

Everyone is invited to participate in the parade, and we want to encourage creativity and enthusiasm. This year’s theme is “Parade through Paradise,” and there is a $500 prize for the best parade entry. To learn more, visit the website, www.srvtfourth.org, or join one of the participating groups. For example, the Bellows Falls Bike Project invites all bikers, trikers, and unicyclists to meet up at 10:15 a.m. on Shepard’s Lane in Saxtons River to decorate their rides in advance of the 11 a.m. parade.

This year’s celebration will be hosted by our Grand Marshals Thad and Jan Guild. We look forward to celebrating this couple, who brings so much generosity and positive energy to our community.

Grab a snack from the street fair and settle in to enjoy The Creekside Ramblers, a vibrant folk and Americana trio made up of local musicians Natalie Padilla (Low Lilly) on fiddle, Jake Grieco (Outbound Traveler) on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, and Jake Morrow on mandolin and other strings. Musical influences for the trio range from Doc Watson, to Jerry Garcia, to Tom Petty.

Collectors’ T-shirts will be on sale outside the Saxtons River Village Market on Saturday, June 29, and for sale during the celebration while supplies last. The sales price will support the Fourth of July celebration event.

This year Anna Clark, local artist and designer of this year’s poster and shirt graphic, will be screen printing live at the street fair, to embrace a reuse mindset and keep textiles out of the landfill. Bring your own shirt or other fabric item to print. A suggested donation will support the event. Handprinted, signed posters will also be available.

Calling all bakers for the pie contest. Please enter pies in one or more of three categories: sweet, savory, and gluten-free. Pies are to be dropped off at Main Street Arts, at 8:30 a.m. Pie will be sold after the judging, and prizes will be awarded at noon.

The Firecracker 5K road race will begin at 8:30 a.m. Please preregister at www.stillmiling.com/saxtons-river-firecracker-5k.

Cool off in the spray as our local gladiators battle it out on Main Street in volunteer firefighters water polo. This is a longstanding tradition not to be missed.

A pickup softball game starts at 5 p.m., at the Saxtons River Recreation Area. All are welcome, no experience needed.

We are still looking for volunteers to help out the day of the event. Most tasks only require a little of your time. If you can lend a hand, please connect with our volunteer coordinator at volunteer@srvtfourth.org.