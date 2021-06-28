Saxtons River commemorates Fourth of July

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – No parade, no fireworks, no street fair, but Saxtons River will still celebrate the Fourth of July, although not in its usual all-out way.

Citing concerns about Covid-19 and young children, plus the difficulty of raising funds to pay expenses, the Fourth committee opted for a small commemoration of Independence Day in the village’s new park on Main Street.

The day begins at 8:30 a.m. with a short group fun-run taking off from the Village Market. At 9:30 a.m., there will be a ceremony at the Saxtons River Village Park. Bradley Robinson will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by a reading of the Declaration of Independence by Jeanie Levesque. Those attending are asked to bring bells to ring to “help get freedom ringing,” according to committee member Heidi Lauricella.

A special Saxtons River Fourth of July t-shirt will be for sale as long as supplies hold out. The design by Emily Wunderle features a patriotically dressed teacher at the blackboard holding class online and is a tribute to teachers, especially Saxton River Elementary teacher Jaimie Douglass. Douglass was recognized this year by the University of Vermont as an outstanding teacher.

The shirts are available before July 4 at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls and will also be on sale Saturday morning, July 3 in front of the Village Market.

Those attending the event in the park are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Muffins and lemonade will be available at Main Street Arts after the ceremony. In case of rain, the event will be held at 24 Main Street, formerly Christ’s Church.

Further information is available on the committee’s Facebook page Saxtons River Fourth of July.