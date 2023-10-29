Saxtons River Art Guild workshop

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Saxtons River Art Guild announces a one-day workshop on using watercolor pencils given by Lynn Zimmerman on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at the United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street. The workshop theme is “Amazing Watercolor Pencils: Oh, What They Can Do!”

Watercolor pencils are amazing tools for exploring the essentials of art. We’ll test several different techniques for their use while we investigate fundamental art concepts. By the end of class, you will have created a reference book of the many ways these pencils can be used. If you have your own set of watercolor pencils, a list of suggested supplies will be sent upon registration. However, if you wish, you do not need to bring anything; all high-quality tools and materials will be supplied, including watercolor pencils. Artists of all levels are welcome The workshop fee is discounted for members. There will be coffee and tea available, please bring a lunch.

To register for the workshop, please email Carolyn at poohbear@ne.rr.com. Please let Carolyn know if you need a list of supplies. Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are required to attend the SRAG workshops.

Lynn Zimmerman studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art and the Rhode Island School of Design. She has worked as a graphic designer and illustrator for more than 30 years. Lynn offers instruction in watercolor, oil, and gouache painting, as well as drawing, book arts, and collage. Her emphasis is on gently supporting each student along his or her creative journey.

Founded in 1976, the Saxtons River Art Guild is a nonprofit organization, whose purpose is to promote and encourage the advancement of the fine arts with members throughout the Monadnock region in New Hampshire, the Southern Connecticut River Valley area of Vermont, and western Massachusetts. Their activities include exhibit and sales venues, classes and workshops, open studio time September-May, plein air gatherings June-August, luncheons with guest speakers and demonstrations, and trips to museums and galleries. An art scholarship is awarded yearly to a qualified senior from an area high school, who is going on to a four year major in the arts.