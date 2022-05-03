Saxtons River Art Guild show at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Members of the Saxtons River Art Guild will exhibit their work at the Rockingham Library from Thursday, May 12 to Friday, July 29. Each artist will display four or more works, whose styles, use of media, and subject matter vary.

Here are a few highlights about some of the presenting artists: John Dimick paints landscapes from various trails in New England and can be seen painting street scenes around Brattleboro on Gallery Walk nights; Kathy Greves paints a variety of subjects, some plein air, and others from photographs she has taken in and around Vermont and during her travels in France, Italy, Germany, and the Bahamas; long time member Donna Lund paints regional landscapes either in watercolor or pastel; Liz Winchester-Larson works primarily in the still-life genre with rich color and intricate detail.

Founded in 1976, the Saxtons River Art Guild is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to promote and encourage the advancement of the fine arts with about 80 members throughout the Monadnock region of New Hampshire and the Southern Connecticut River Valley area of Vermont. Their activities include exhibit and sales venues, classes and workshops, open studio time September through May and plein air gatherings June through August, luncheons with guest speakers and demonstrations, and trips to museums and galleries. An art scholarship is awarded yearly to a qualified senior from an area high school who is going on to a four-year major in the arts.

For more information, contact Liz Winchester-Larson lizart39@yahoo.com or 802-876-5083 .