Savings Bank of Walpole Concerts on the Green

Walpole, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole (SBW) is excited to announce the dates and bands scheduled to perform at their annual Concerts on the Green summer concert series.

The eight-concert series, which is held on the town green in Walpole, N.H., will kick off on Sunday, June 18, with the Westmoreland Town Band. All shows will be held rain or shine on Sundays, from 6:30-8 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic basket and bring a blanket or lawn chair. This year marks the 40th year SBW has hosted the series of concerts.

“We’re excited to once again host our Concerts on the Green summer concert series, and bring some great music to our Walpole community,” says Mark Bodin, President of Savings Bank of Walpole. “In addition to showcasing some terrific local bands, the concert series provides a fun-filled evening of family entertainment to our community.”

For more information, and a full list of concert dates and performers, visit www.walpolebank.com, or call 603-352-1822.