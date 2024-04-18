Sara Juli’s “Naughty Bits” at Next Stage Arts

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents Sara Juli’s “Naughty Bits,” a dance-play set inside Juli’s memories, that examines trauma while finding levity within the tragic. Through movement, text, song, projections, and humor, “Naughty Bits” finds the forgotten bits, funny bits, and wobbly bits, of putting one’s mind and body back together. Performances are at Next Stage on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 pm.

“What fascinates me most of all about Sara Juli’s work is that she frames these immersive, theater-inspired, one-woman shows as choreographed pieces. She pulls from so many various places to produce these personal narratives that seem to hit directly into the audience’s personal experiences,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “Her professional career in New York gave her the chops and vision to craft world-class theater, and now New England benefits from her relocation. This will be a presentation for community members seeking something new in their theater experiences.”

Juli’s mission is to explore her own personal struggles through the medium of performance. In sharing her work, she creates space for audiences to access their own challenges or traumas. Her provocative, introspective, autobiographical solo performance fuses movement, text, song, audience interaction and comedy to both acknowledge the gravity of her burdens, as well as simultaneously laugh at their reality. Sara Juli has been described as a “skilled comedian, actress, and dancer,” and “a light of the downtown dance and theatre scene.”