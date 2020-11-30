SAPCC sells fun gift boxes for kids this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Santa might not be visiting with children much this year, but each purchase of a Holiday Gift Box from Springfield Area Parent Child Center comes with a golden ticket to attend a drive-through Santa visit Dec. 12 outside of their center in North Springfield, Vt. Other items in the box include a large paint your own cookie fresh from Debbie’s Sweet Creations, a picture frame ornament craft, several games and activities, and generous discounts to the Edgar May Health & Recreation Center, Billings Farm & Museum, Endless Creations Pottery Studio, and Springfield Cinemas 3. There is also popcorn and hot chocolate included to enjoy while watching their “‘Twas the Night” video online, which includes performers from Dreamz in Motion Dance & Performance Center. Gift boxes can be ordered online now at www.sapcc-vt.org or by calling 802-886-5242. Boxes will be on sale through Dec. 12 and can be picked up at SAPCC during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

This annual fundraising event, which is normally a large in-person production previously held at the Hartness House Inn, was created by Carrie Jewell, a long-time supporter of SAPCC. The event this year is quite different, but the goal is to spread holiday cheer no matter the circumstances. The event is sponsored by Mascoma Bank, Tortola Headwinds Inc., Willow Farm, Indelible Inc., VTel, All Seasons Construction, and Nature Springs Water. All proceeds from this event are to benefit Springfield Area Parent Child Center, a nonprofit organization that provides many supportive programs and services to over 3,000 children, parents, families, and caregivers in the greater Springfield area every year.