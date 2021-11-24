Santa is coming to Springfield Dec. 3

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us for Springfield’s Annual Downtown Holiday Program, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Once again, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield on the Move are teaming up to bring an evening of family fun and cheer to the community.

Festivities will kick off with Springfield on the Move’s Sticker Map, starting at 4 p.m. at 41 Main Street. At the end of the treasure hunt, kids can turn their completed maps in for a goodie bag and the opportunity to select from an assortment of handmade mittens and hats donated by Knit Wits.

Claflin Family Food will be set up across from the tree lighting at the entrance to Comtu Cascade Park, 5 Main Street, selling their yummy food. Springfield Community Band will bring holiday cheer from 5:30-6 p.m.

And as always, the Chamber has invited Santa to come to town for our community tree lighting ceremony. Santa will make his grand entrance at 6 p.m., and he will be on site outside his special house at 6 Main Street until 9 p.m. to visit with all the children.

We look forward to the gathering Dec. 3, and we hope you can join us for this merry holiday celebration.

Unable to attend? Drop off a letter to Santa in the mail slot in Santa’s House.

Special thanks and a warm shout out to HB Energy Solutions for all their help with making spirits bright. Thank you also to all the many volunteers who give their time and energy to help make the whole thing possible.

For more information about Springfield’s Downtown Holiday Program, contact the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce office at 802-885-2779 or Springfield on the Move at 802-885-1527.