Sammy Blanchette to play in Proctorsville

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Sammy Blanchette will return to the gazebo on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville for the Cavendish summer concert series on Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. Sammy is a New England based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, who has been playing the Okemo Valley area for several years. His style forms a broad mix of rock, blues, reggae, jazz, and jam band. Also known as Sammy B, he uses acoustic and electric instruments.

This concert is sponsored by Outer Limits Brewing.

This concert is coordinated by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association on behalf of the Town of Cavendish. All concerts are free and open to the public. Bring a blanket or a chair and a picnic dinner. Join with friends or make new ones. Murdock’s Restaurant and Singleton’s are handy for dinner on the green, and have take-out options, so please support Proctorsville local businesses and please help continue this Wednesday evening tradition in Cavendish.

For more information, please email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com. In case of rain, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for postponement and rescheduling information.