Sam Robbins and Sandy Bailey at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Sam Robbins and Sandy Bailey will co-headline Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased through www.stage33live.com for guaranteed entry. There is limited seating, and the event will be recorded and filmed.

Nashville-based Sam Robbins’ music nods to classic 70s singer-songwriters like James Taylor and Neil Young while giving it a modern, upbeat edge. He was a winner in the Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk competition, one of the largest and most prestigious songwriting competitions in the country. A full time troubadour, he plays over 150 shows a year across the country including the Kerrville Folk Festival main stage, Dripping Springs Songwriter’s Festival, and Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, where he was voted one of the “Most Wanted to Return” artists. A graduate of Berklee College of Music’s songwriting department, Sam has hosted songwriting workshops and masterclasses, including at the Harvard Music Department.

Soul and folk singer-songwriter Sandy Bailey has been compared to Norah Jones, Patsy Cline, Susan Tedeschi, and Patti Smith – but has a sound all her own, incorporating elements of gospel, blues, soul, and classic Americana. A biracial woman and single mother, she left behind her Pentecostal upbringing in favor of a life of making art and music. Mentored by Gretchen Peters and Mary Gauthier, she was chosen as one of 11 songwriters to attend Club Passim’s 2022 Hilltop Songwriting Residency. She’s shared stages with artists like Lucy Kaplansky, Eilen Jewel, Christine Lavin, and Heather Maloney. Her new album, “Daughter of Abraham,” includes performances by guitarist Ryan Hommel (Amos Lee), bassist and engineer Marc Seedorf (Dinosaur Jr., Lou Barlow), and drummer Don McAulay (The Rolling Stones, Neil Young).