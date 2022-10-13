Saint Luke’s Mission presents new play

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – A new play, “After Damascus: Saint Paul’s Epistle to the Present,” will be premiering for three performances at Saint Luke’s Mission Theatre on the evenings of Oct. 18, 20, and 22, at 176 Main St., Charlestown, N.H.

“After Damascus: Saint Paul’s Epistle to the Present” was written by Brian Marsh, a professional actor and playwright. Saint Paul will be portrayed by David Zucker, a professional actor from Langdon, N.H.

The play presents Saint Paul as he might appear today, an apostle committed to spreading the message of God to communities throughout the world. The playwright envisions how Saint Paul would communicate his message to the people of Vermont and New Hampshire were he to appear among us today. As the play unfolds, Saint Paul describes his own individual journey, his dramatic conversion at Damascus, and as he concludes his visit to Charlestown, Saint Paul presents the members of the community with their own individualized epistle.

Tickets for “After Damascus: Saint Paul’s Epistle to the Present” may be purchased at the Sumner House Restaurant in Charlestown or online by going to www.eventbrite.com and searching for “Saint Luke’s Mission Theatre” and entering “New Hampshire” for the location.

Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the evenings of performance.

For additional information, contact David Moody at 603-852-0977.