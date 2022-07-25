“Sacred Geometry” opens with yoga in the gallery

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents: The John van der Does “Sacred Geometry” solo show. “Sacred Geometry” is the artist’s first solo show. It features paintings of brightly colored abstract mathematical designs inspired by the yoga tradition of the yantra. The solo show is on view from Aug. 3 through Sept. 10.

The public is invited to Yoga With The Artist, on Friday, Aug. 5, from 5:30 –6:30 p.m. for a unique gallery event. The event is free and space is limited. Participants may use the gallery to practice their yoga postures together with the artist. Van der Does will share his practice, which includes studies in Sanskrit, the use of mantras, and yantras, in meditation. Please bring your own yoga mat.

In this exhibit, van der Does explores the use of sacred geometry as meditation and a personal spiritual path. The show also includes sketchbook drawings and the artist’s newest work with zen circles. A yantra is a precise geometrical design that visually expresses the yoga practice. Mantras are sounds that verbally express the vibrations of a yantra pattern. There are many mantras and yantras in Hinduism and each is associated with a personified deity, as well as possessing its own significance and usage.

Van der Does’ work is similar to the colors and patterns of Hilma af Klimt’s abstract paintings, which garnered much attention at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City in 2018–19. Like van der Does, her paintings grew directly out of her spiritual practice and reflected an effort to articulate mystical views of reality.

John van der Does, based in Andover, Vt., is a lifelong yoga practitioner and teacher. Van der Does completed yoga teacher training at Sivinanda Yoga Camp in Val Morin, Quebec. He has studied Sanskrit at the American Sanskrit Institute. Most recently, he has taught at Studio Time and Space, in Springfield, Vt. Van der Does’ yoga practice includes study of the Hindu liturgical language of Sanskrit, the physical discipline of asanas, or, postures, the verbal use of mantras, and the visual practice of drawing yantras.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street in the Historic Downtown Village of Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about the John van der Does Sacred Geometry solo show, or Canal Street Art Gallery go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike by phone at 802-289-0104, or send emails to artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.