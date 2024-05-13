Rupert Wates with Tom Pirozzoli at Stage 33

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Stage 33 Live welcomes the return of London-born, Oxford-educated Rupert Wates and his thoroughly American acoustic folk steeped in deep wells of cabaret and jazz on Sunday, May 19, at 7 p.m. Sophisticated yet endearingly casual Tom Pirozzoli will open.

With the lyricism of Gordon Lightfoot and the attention to craft of Richard Thompson, Rupert’s highly developed songwriting is by turns vulnerable and bold, featuring intricate lyrics and memorable melodies, exceptional guitar skills, and a smooth, expressive voice. He’s released 11 acclaimed solo albums, and won dozens of songwriting award. His work has been covered by artists in the U.K., Canada, and the U.S., including two tribute albums to his material. The doors to large venues and big festivals are open to him, but he prefers intimate, up-close audiences in small listening rooms, where the emphasis is on the music. The recognition that regular people are what make the world extraordinary reflects in his vivid, sophisticated songwriting.

Tom Pirozzoli’s recordings have had national and international success, and he’s in the Smithsonian Folkways Collection. He’s been on the Top 40 AAA charts, had a featured release at Tower Records, and has worked with artists like Greg Brown, Jesse Winchester, Doc Watson, and Willy Porter. Sophisticated guitar playing forms a rich backdrop for his warm tenor, with melodies and lyrics exploring a wide range of the human and global experience. His encounters with people, cultures, and ideas while traveling Europe, South America, India, Southeast Asia, China, and Tibet continue to enrich and deepen his music. His relaxed stage presence is endearing, funny, insightful, and spontaneous. Pirozzoli only performs a handful of times annually these days, as he focuses on his successful fine art career. Stage 33 Live is enthused to have him back in the room.

Stage 33 Live is located at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.stage33live.com, or can be purchased at the door. 100% of ticket sales support the performers. Admission is limited to 40. The event will be recorded and filmed.